Donald Royce Bolles

WILSON — Graveside services for Mr. Donald Royce Bolles, 85, formerly of Wilson are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Bomar Point Cemetery Pavilion with Joe Wilkerson officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Don was born on Feb. 12, 1935 at Rexroat to the late Mr. Ernest Dudley Bolles and Mrs. Violet Renua (Thomas) Bolles. He departed this life on Wed. Sept. 2, 2020 at his home in Davis.

Don was raised within the community of Rexroat and Dillard graduating from Rexroat High School in 1953. He and the former Ms. Billie Lorene England were united in marriage on March 21, 1955. They were blessed with a daughter, Delana and a son, Roger.

A few years later, Don was drafted into the United States Army where he served honorably mostly stationed in Germany. He received his honorable discharge on June 18, 1959 and returned home to Wilson. Residing here, he worked all of his years within the Oil Patch, retiring from Exxon as a pumper when he was 62 years old. Since his retirement he has enjoyed working on the farm, feeding the animals and enjoying his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Billie; sisters, Armentha Waldron, Myrtle Worsham and Margie Carlock and brothers, Bill, Ernest, Corky, Pete, Gene and Jerry Bolles.

Don is survived by his daughter, Delana Wheelock and husband Lance of Davis; son, Roger Bolles of Lone Grove; brother, Terrell Bolles and wife Fern of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Bryson Bolles and wife Devan, Landon Wheelock and wife Mikera and Allison Bolles; great-grandchildren, Brixxton Bolles and Blakelyn Stewart; numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Rick Pender, Cooter Pender, Landon Wheelock, Lance Wheelock, Bryson Bolles and Roger Bolles.

