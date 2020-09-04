The Daily Ardmoreite

Gayle McGoodwin Beck

Funeral Service for Gayle McGoodwin Beck, 84, of Spiro, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Spiro. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Gayle was born on Dec. 19, 1935 in Woodford, Okla., to Mildred (Smith) McGoodwin and Vauriece McGoodwin and passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 in Spiro. She was married to Paul Eugene Beck on May 27, 1959 in Spiro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vauriece and Mildred McGoodwin; husband, Paul Beck; and sister, Ermona McGoodwin. Ms. Beck was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro for over 60 years. She retired from Spiro Schools as a Business Teacher.

Survivors include her sons, Timothy Ray Beck, Kendall Lee Beck and wife Norma; granddaughters, Brittany McCorkle and husband Jonathan, Brianna Wall and husband Corey; great-grandsons, Mason McCorkle and Bryson Wall; sisters, Venita Wilson, Judy Tidmore and husband Bill; brother, Cappy McGoodwin and wife Phyllis, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.

Active Pallbearers will be; Jonathan McCorkle, Corey Wall, Gary Sebo, Pat Briley, Doug Harper, and Tracy Gibson. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Deacons of Spiro First Baptist Church.

Viewing will be 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

