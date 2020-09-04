The Daily Ardmoreite

Michael Steven Pittman

Michael Steven Pittman, the son of Eddie Pittman and the late Betty Pahlman Pittman, was born Sept. 28, 1951 in Ardmore, and passed away here Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the age of 68 years, 11 months and 3 days.

A life-long resident of Ardmore Mike graduated from Ardmore High School in 1970. He went to work for the Holiday Inn, retiring after 47 years of service. He grew up attending the Methodist Church.

A kind and gentle person, Mike was an animal lover; he enjoyed playing golf, watching sports on television and was especially a fan of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. A prankster at work with his Holiday Inn buddies, he enjoyed running around with his best friend, Troy.

Mike rejoins his loved ones who preceded him in death; his mother, Betty, his sister-in-law, Angela Pittman and his nephew, Brent Pittman.

Survivors include his father, Eddie Pittman, two brothers, Jerry Pittman and Greg Pittman, and wife, Rachelle; nephew, Brad Pittman, niece, Karen Miles and four great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Bruce Kirby. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

There will be a time of visitation and support for family and friends Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Condolences may sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.