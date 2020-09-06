The Daily Ardmoreite

Clovis M. Swanner, Jr.

Longtime Ardmore resident, Clovis Malcolm Swanner, Jr., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the local hospital in Ardmore, at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 14 days. Son of the late Clovis Malcolm Swanner, Sr. and Ruby Elsie (Berry) Swanner, Clovis was born Oct. 19, 1935 in Chambersville, Texas.

Clovis is survived by his wife, Jane Swanner of the home; daughters, Elizabeth Klinger, and Michele Swanner and spouse Noda Roberson Swanner; sons, Mark Swanner and wife, Sue, David Swanner, Nathan Swanner and wife, Ginger; Garyl Geist and wife, Lynn; brothers, Bryan Swanner and wife, Katherine and Ardell Swanner and wife, Bobbie; his grandchildren, Misty, Ben, Peter, Sarah, Dean and Emory Swanner; Jordan Scheerger and husband, Kasey; Joshua Klinger, Conner, Caden, Lillie and London Geist and a niece and nephews.

Clovis and the former Elizabeth Jane Humphrey Geist were married April 20, 1996 in Ardmore and celebrated their 24th anniversary this year. Theirs was collaborative and caring relationship, based on mutual support and a deep love for each other.

A 1954 graduate of Boyd High School in McKinney, Texas, Clovis attended Austin College in Sherman where he received a bachelors degree in accounting. He also served his country proudly in the U.S. Army after graduating college.

A Certified Public Accountant, Clovis came to Ardmore in 1964 from Tulsa. He began his own firm in Ardmore with partners, Chambers and Jackson. After 52 years as highly respected accountant and a CPA, Clovis retired.

A member of the First Presbyterian Church for 56 years, Clovis was also an original member of the board of directors of Citizens Bank and Trust, serving for 42 years. A long-time member of the Ardmore Kiwanis Club, he also served on the Ardmore Children's Christmas Parade Committee and was also named a Grand Marshall. He had served as the auditor for the City of Davis and treasurer for the Ardmore school board. What he enjoyed most was coaching little league baseball and was named AAU Oklahoma Coach of the Year in 1992. Clovis was a tireless and selfless volunteer for the Ardmore community; he will be missed but not forgotten.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the First Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Craig King. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with the assistance of his grandsons, serving as pallbearers.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Monday evening from 3 to 5 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore Memorial Fund.