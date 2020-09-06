The Daily Ardmoreite

Darla Jo Bryant Worrell Morgan

In Loving Memory of Darla Jo Bryant Worrell Morgan, 73, of Ardmore, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020 in Granbury, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.

Darla was born in Groom, Texas to Thomas Lawson “T.L.” and Rebecca “Becky” Lou Harred Bryant on April 25, 1947. Darla married Carey Lynn Worrell on July 6, 1962 in Lone Wolf, Okla. They had one daughter, Debbie Jo on Aug. 20, 1963. They were married for 11 years before his untimely death in 1973. Darla married Keith Allen Morgan on Dec. 18, 1974. Darla and Keith lived in Ardmore for 45 years.

Darla attended high school at Altus, Okla., and she graduated from Cosmetology School in 1967. She was a hard worker all her life. She spent many years as a beautician before going to work at Michelin Tire from where she retired.

Those that knew her knows she was full of spunk. Independent was her second middle name and there was nothing she could not do if she set her mind to it. She would tackle new endeavors with gusto, such as re-felting billiard tables and even going to horseshoeing school on a whim.

Creativity was definitely one of her gifts, whether it was sewing cheerleading uniforms, Halloween costumes or new curtains. She was accomplished in leather, bead work and jewelry making, but her real talent was crochet, even being chosen to judge the crochet entries at the fair. She loved traveling and cruising the Caribbean, snorkeling, parasailing and seeing new things. She spent years corralling high school cheerleaders as a cheerleading sponsor at Dickson High School and hauling her daughter to horse events across the state. She was adventurous and fun loving, if her grand kids wanted to roller skate, go-cart, go fishing or ride the rides at Hurricane Harbor, she always wanted to participate instead of watch from the side seats. She loved the “real” country music of George Jones and Merle Haggard and had met them personally. She loved all animals, volunteered at animal shelters and had a huge love for her two dogs, Taz and Candy.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Keith Morgan, A daughter, Debbie Estes and husband Kyle of Granbury. Grandchildren: Dylan Estes of Laramie, Wyo., and Drew Estes of Granbury. Great-grandchild, Evelyn Jo Estes of Granbury. Along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her.

Darla was preceded in death by her parents, T.L. Bryant of Amarillo and Becky Bryant of Clarendon, Texas, her husband, Carey Lynn Worrell of Altus, two brothers, Bobby Dale Bryant of Albuquerque, N.M., and Jeffrey Don Bryant of Amarillo. She loved her family and her family will always treasure their memories of her. Interment of Darla’s ashes will be in the family plot in the Claude, Texas Cemetery.

As we say goodbye to her for now, we can only hope we are worthy enough to see her again in a better place. The family would like to express our thanks to Interim Hospice of Granbury for their kindness and compassion shown to us in her final hours.

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.