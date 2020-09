Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Maria de Lourdes (Gomez) Carter, 83, died Sept. 3, 2020. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Tishomingo

Byers "Hotshot" Baker, 54, Tishomingo, Safety Office Choctaw Nation, died Sept. 1, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)

Wilson

Jenny Marie (Fosbury) Solet, 40, of Pruitt City. Memorial Inurnment services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Hewitt Cemetery. (Alexander Gray)