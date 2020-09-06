The Daily Ardmoreite

Felicia Joan Wallace

Felicia Joan Wallace, age 55, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Durwood Cemetery with Mr. Keith Coley and Pastor Vincent Baptiste officiating.

Felicia was born on Oct. 18, 1964, to Naith “Cookie” Wallace Jr. and Susie Thompson, in Ardmore. She attended and graduated from Sequoyah High School in 1983 and then went on to attend Murray State College where she received her associate’s degree. She was a member of the Durwood Missionary Baptist Church. Felicia loved music and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and playing Sudoku games.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher Balentine, sister, Mary Thompson, aunts, Corena Bob, Betty Davis and Verna Mae Johnson, uncles, Freeman Wallace, Nathan Thompson Jr., and special cousin, Terry Thompson. Niece Jaime Charlene Lewis.

Felicia is survived by two sons, Nick Landeros and Nathan Wallace, one daughter, Christina Landeros, 11 grandchildren; Slayder Cade Wallace, Kayden Allen Landeros, Genxsys Reigh Landeros, Jayden Elizabeth Landeros, Kiah Wallace, Joseph Wallace, Cherish Dinwiddie, Brayden Tyler Landeros, Tatum Landeros, Audri White and Sophia Ellis. Two special brothers, Kendall Thompson and Warren Sampson, sister, Evelyn Postoak, uncle, Edwin Thompson, two special sisters, Teresa Fields and Sarah Hamon. Even though she loved all her nieces and nephews, she always had a special place for Alexis (My China Red), Jaime Christopher and Koby Corene.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Alexander, Victor Amador, Cameron Lewis, Stringfellow Lewis, Ruben Martinez, Mario Gonzales, Damien Whitehead, Harmon Lewis, and Jaylen Thompson.

Prayer services will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Griffin~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.