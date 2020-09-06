The Daily Ardmoreite

Frances Kimberly Parsons

Services for Frances Kimberly Parsons, 61, of Marietta, are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church of Marietta with Rev. Less Bussell. Interment will follow in the Dixon Ranch Family Cemetery, Marietta. Services have been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Kim was born on Nov. 19, 1958 in Belize City, Belize, the daughter of Jimmy Rose and Rose Marie (Clingon) Dixon. She passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at MD Anderson in Houston, after her battle with cancer.

Kim grew up in Marietta graduating with the Class of 1977 and continued her education at Oklahoma University. She married the love of her life David Parsons on Aug. 21, 1993 in Grapevine, Texas. Kim was a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for 17 years before working several years as a stay-at-home mom. She decided it was time to get back into the work force and went back to school to learn a new trade. Kim graduated with honors at the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center in the nursing program. After graduation, she worked at Ardmore Hospital, then the Urology Center, both in Ardmore. Kim was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She volunteered for many different organizations and was always willing to help anyone in need. She volunteered for Celebrate Recovery, she was the former Chair of Trustee Committee, director of the First United Methodist Church Garage Sale, and the children’s Sunday school teacher. She loved her dogs, cats, and birds. Kim cared for her family dearly and love taking care of her mom.

Survivors include her husband, David Parsons of the home; children, Victoria Rose Parsons, Lucas Parsons, both of Marietta, and step-daughter, Dallas Crain of Fort Worth, Texas; mother, Rose Marie Dixon of Marietta; brother, Jimmy Rose Dixon, Jr. of Marietta; and two grandchildren, Harper Crain and Sawyer Crain.

Kim was preceded in death by her father.

Casket bearers are Jimmy Dixon, Jr., Lucas Parsons, Russ Parsons, Colt Colton, Ryan Parsons, and Derrick Thompson.

For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, mdanderson.org or 1-855-928-3082.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

