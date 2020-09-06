The Daily Ardmoreite

Konner Garrett Miller

LONE GROVE — Funeral services for Konner Garrett Miller, 2, of Lone Grove, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Royce McClendon and Bro. Jimmy May officiating. Everyone in attendance of service and visitation are requested by the family to wear a facial mask for everyone's protection, especially Kayden. Interment will follow at the Newport cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Konner Garrett was born June 11, 2018 along with his twin brother, Kayden, in Ada, to Kalub and Brittany Miller. He went to see Jesus Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Konner was the most loving child. He loved God, his family, his dogs, going swimming, going to school, swinging and going to the lake. He just simply loved life. Konner gave with his whole heart, he was only two but you knew how much he loved you. He gave the best hugs and kisses, but most of all Konner loved to protect his brother, Kayden. Konner loved playing outside helping daddy mow or work on whatever the project was, always with a tool in his hand. He loved to sing and dance, read books, play with Play-Doh, and to color. He always looked forward to checking cows every Friday with papa Joel. But, probably his most favorite thing was to watch Flippi “Blippi.” Konners life cannot simply be put into words because Konner lived larger than life!

While we don’t understand why God needed Konner, we rejoice in knowing he is safe at home with Ma and Pa (Kenneth and Sue Miller), PaPa J and nanny (J.C. and Alvis Christian), Papa and Nanny Stewart (Floyd and Claude Stewart), PaPa Jim and Little MawMaw (Jim and Doris Henley), Poppie Joe and Granny (Joe Daniels and Doris Wolfe) Grandpa Claude and Grandma Bessie (Claude and Bessie Miller), Gerald and Minnie Hicks, Jett and Lil Granny Clark, great aunt Brenda Henley, and Uncle Kerry Miller.

Those with broken hearts left to forever cherish his memory are Daddy and Momma (Kalub and Brittany Miller), Bubba (Kayden Ray Miller), baby Kowen Garrett (due in Feb. 2021), Poppa, MiMi, and Aunt B (Clayton, Leslie, and Bridgett Christian), Pap, Gigi, and K.K. (Mike, Rajeana, and Makayla Heath), PaPa, Nana and Kenzie (Chris, Angie, McKenzie and Easton Daniels), PaPa and Granny (Joel and Sandy Hicks), PaPa and MaMaw (Jerry and Ann Christian), PaPa Steve and MawMaw (Steve and Diana Daniels), Aunt Kennita Moon, Aunt Misty Musick, Uncle Bud and Aunt Pam Christian, Uncle Nathan and Aunt Shirley, Sissy (Rosemary Higgins), Uncle Billy and Aunt Susan Christian, Jim and Joanne Coble, Aunt Tracey Powell, Aunt Debbie Smith, Uncle Kenny Henley, Uncle David Henley, and Aunt Molly and Uncle Brian Goddard, special friends Keebee and K.K. (Kayla Houchin and Kaylie Hudson), Mat Church, a host of cousins, neighbors, church members, and friends who Konner loved so much we could never name them all.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Joey and Lane Ross, Mat Church, and Bryce Murray.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lone Grove Fire Department and the Stobtown Church Family.

Family visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson.

Memorial donations may be made payable to the Stobtown Baptist Church/ Lone Grove Miller Twins Benefit at 1302 7th St. Wilson, Ok 73463.

Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.