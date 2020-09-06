The Daily Ardmoreite

Wanda Howard

Wanda Howard, age 86, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas. Cremation under the care of Hillcrest Crematory.

Wanda was born on Feb. 7, 1934, to Clinton W. Hopkins and Lizzie (Larimore) Hopkins in Coody’s Bluff, Okla. She married Byrl Howard on March 1, 1975. She retired as a secretary at First Baptist Church in Sapulpa, Okla. Wanda lived a life serving God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Lizzie Hopkins, and husband, Byrl Howard, sister, Fay Etta Moore, brother, Wayne Hopkins, and son, Larry Dale Hite.

Wanda is survived by her children; Regina Dearman, Lesley and husband, Jimmy Bunch, James and wife, Debbie Howard, Vernon and wife, Cindy Howard and 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside will be held.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.