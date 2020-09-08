The Daily Ardmoreite

Wesley Lee Blount

Wesley Lee Blount, of Ardmore, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence in Ardmore, surrounded by his family at the age of 71 years, 5 months and 3 days. Celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene. Masks required please.

Wesley was born on March 11, 1949 to the late Mr. Leslie Arlie Blount and Mrs. Rosemary (Heron) Blount in Ardmore.

Wes was saved in 1966 and was a believer in the Nazarene faith. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and reading. He honorably served in the United States Navy. He married Ms. Pauline Welch on June 11, 1971 at the Ardmore First Church of the Nazarene. They made their home in Lone Grove where they would raise their daughter and son. Wesley worked for Michelin in Ardmore for 41 years.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Kamden Adaiah Blount; three sisters, Idalynn Blount, Mary Ann Ashley, and Lynette Moore; his parents and grandparents.

Wesley is survived by his wife Pauline "Polly" Blount of the home; one daughter, Amanda "Mandie" Tibbs and her husband Jonathan Tibbs and grandson, Wesley Hadyn Benjamin of Glen Burnie, Md.; one son, Casey Blount and his wife Michelle and grandsons, Creighton Gregory, Kelson Robert, and Asher Glen Blount of Moore; a specially embraced niece, Brandalyn "Brandi" Wright of Ardmore and her daughters, Alexis Wright of Denison, and Alivia Wright of Ardmore; four sisters, Debbie Berryhill of Ardmore, Ida Nell Maxwell of Shawnee, Mary Jean Blount of Oklahoma City, Martha Malone of Del City; five brothers, Arlie Blount of Ardmore, James Blount of Virginia Beach, Va., Robert Blount of Ardmore, Lee Blount of Ardmore, and Kevin Blount of Ardmore; Many nieces, nephews, greats and great greats; and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Wesley's honor to the Wesley Blount Memorial Fund at the Ardmore First Church of the Nazarene or Cross Timbers Hospice.Cremation services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton.