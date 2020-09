The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Dougherty

M. Armenta McWethey, 83, died Sept. 6, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Dougherty Cemetery, Dougherty, Okla. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Clint Euthayne Hopkins, 78, Chattanooga, Tenn., formerly of Marietta, federal government procurement/contractor, died March 20, 2020. Services with military honors are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)