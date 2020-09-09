The Daily Ardmoreite

Jessica Kay Gordon

Jessica Kay Gordon, of Hot Springs National Park, Ark., was born June 19, 1977 in Loveland, Colo. She passed from this life on Sept. 3, 2020 from a sudden illness.

Jessica was a certified nail technician. She always sported a creative manicure. She loved to express herself through her ink. She enjoyed receiving manicures and pedicures more than doing them, so she became a truck driver. She drove tractor trailers all over the United States — literally every state but Alaska and Hawaii. She also loved the feel of the road and the wind from the back of a motorcycle.

Jessica was passionate about her family and had recently moved to Hot Springs to be closer to her family and assist her parents. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family.

Due to COVID-19 an outdoor memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020 at the Cisco Road Lake Murray Pavilion, Ardmore.

Survived by her parents Calvin and LaDona Gordon; brothers Kevin Gordon (Lisa) and Neil Gordon (Nicquel); nephews Bradley Gordon (Elizabeth), Blake Gordon, Cooper Gordon and Will Gordon; niece Charlee Gordon; and her favorite travel companion, fur baby Layla.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Colorado Christian Services 3959 East Arapahoe Road Suite 200 Centennial, CO 80122 or online at christianservices.org/donate/. Colorado Christian Services is an adoption and family services organization.

Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN, 37221, 615-646-9292, harpethhills.com.