Margaret Frances (Cranmore) Allen

Margaret Frances (Cranmore) Allen, age 87, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest with Pastor Donny Custar officiating. Private interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Frances was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Antioch, Okla., to Henry Isaac and Ora Mae Cranmore. On Dec. 2, 1950, Frances married Ervin John Allen who was the love of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her time and energy to caring for her family. When she was able, she loved cooking for her family, playing games with her kids and grandkids and recently has enjoyed her visits with her great-granddaughter, Chloe. She also loved going to reunions and spending time with her extended family.

Frances loved the Lord and was a good and faithful servant. She shared her faith through her words and actions. She loved attending church and Sunday School when she was able. In her earlier years she taught children's Sunday School classes for many years. Frances always had a smile on her face, never met a stranger, and touched many people with her kind and caring heart. She was always willing to give generously to help others and was a great blessing to whoever she came in contact with. Frances spent the last years of her life at the Village where she participated in many Village sponsored events, made many friends, and touched many lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, baby sister Jerri Mae Cranmore, and her three brothers, James Cranmore, Bennie Cranmore and Floyd Cranmore.

She is survived by three sons; Dennis Allen and wife, Ginger, Darrell Allen and wife, Huong, Danny Allen and wife, Teresa, a daughter, Fran West and husband, Stacey. She was known as Meme to Sarah Lee and husband, Greg, and Leah Cunningham and husband, Marcus, Grandma to John Allen and wife, Lauren, and Amanda Allen, Grams to David, Kelli and Hoang Do, and a Grandmother to Katie and Dottie. Her great granddaughter, Chloe Cunningham, also knew her as Meme. Frances also leaves behind many other family members and her close friend, Shirley West.

Family has requested face masks are required for the viewing and the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 120 Veterans Blvd, Ardmore, OK 73401.

