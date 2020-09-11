The Daily Ardmoreite

Cokey Wilson

RINGLING — Celebration of Life services for Cokey Wilson, 72, of Ringling is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Our Family Cemetery, south of Ringling with Warren Butler, Jimmy Morris and family and friends sharing stories. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Mr. Eugene Davis Wilson, Jr. was born on Dec. 23, 1947 to the late Mr. Eugene "Bo" Davis Wilson, Sr. and Mrs. Heloise (Barrett) Wilson. He departed this life on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 at Healdton.

Mostly known as Cokey to those that knew him, was raised primarily at Hugo. After he graduated high school there, he attended college at SOSU of Durant and earned a bachelor's degree majoring in science education. He and the former Ms. Sarah Elizabeth "Liz" Wilson were united in marriage on Nov. 9, 1978 at Sand Springs, Okla. Cokey always loved kids and coaching. They lived all over Oklahoma and North Texas following coaching positions until making Ringling their permanent home in 2007. Cokey always felt like his greatest accomplishments in life were his relationships with the kids. Several years later he and Liz were employed at the Boys Ranch near Amarillo, Texas. They enjoyed the many children who touched their lives.

Liz preceded Cokey in death on Jan. 16, 2012. He later met and married the former Alejandrina Casarez on Oct. 7, 2016 at Ardmore. They enjoyed traveling, checking cows and fishing together. Cokey was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle of Ringling.

Cokey was also preceded by his parents; brother, David McCalman and sisters, Mary "Sue" Burris and Rebecca Wilson.

Survivors include his wife Alejandrina of the home; Daughters, Tonya and husband Robert, Logan, Rhyan, Paloma and Nikki; Sons, Kevin and wife Patty, Bo’don and wife Kimmie, Justin and wife Megara, Jonathan and wife Katrina Rule, Flint, Rance, Lupe and wife Niki, Jamall, Adrian and wifeSamantha, Ricky, Matt and Derrick. Numerous other children who were like his own. Father in law, Don Patrick; sister Leslie Draper and husband Archie and Kimberly Cox and husband Walter "Rob" Speckert; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Flint Wilson, Rance Wilson, Patrick Stewart, Scott Skinner, Kyle Skinner and Jose' Fraire, Jr.

Honorary Bearers are Co-educators, coaches and students.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory can be made to the Cal Farley's Boys Ranch 600 SW 11th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79101 - 3228

Family visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.