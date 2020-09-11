The Daily Ardmoreite

Loren Augusta Schenk

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Graveside services for Mr. Loren Augusta Schenk, 92, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Mound Hope Cemetery in Independence, with Tom Barton officiating. Loren was born Feb. 13, 1928 in Independence, to the late Mr. Marcus Schenk and Mrs. Fern Marie (Smith) Schenk. He departed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Wilson Nursing Center.

Loren was raised in Independence, attending school there. He graduated from Independence High School in 1946. Soon after, Loren married the love of his life, Norma Taylor on Sept. 28, 1947. They made their home there farming. He started working for ARCO Pipeline as a welder in 1952 and eventually moved to Ringling in 1965. After 31 years of service with ARCO, Loren retired and moved to Lake Texoma where he loved to be on the water fishing.

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Norma Jean Schenk; and a sister, Velma Dunbar.

Loren is survived by his daughter, Linda Wade and husband Allen of Ringling; son, Larry Schenk and wife Missy of Independence; brother, Arthur Schenk and wife Laverne of Independence; grandchildren, Trina Wade Martin and husband Chad, Laura McDonald and husband Michael, Karla Pickens and husband Destre; Larry Schenk, II, Stephanie Schenk and SueAnn Friesen and husband Bob; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

