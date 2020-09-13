Death notices for Sunday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ardmore
Carol Yvonne Webster, 81, Healdton, waitress, died Sept. 8, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)
Davis
Alice Darlene Seebeck, 67, died Sept. 10, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Assembly of God Church, Davis. (Hale’s)
Ratliff City
Michael "Mike" Lynn Cox, 60, of Fox, Handyman, died Sept. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Monday at Hennepin Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Ratliff City)