Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Carol Yvonne Webster, 81, Healdton, waitress, died Sept. 8, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Davis

Alice Darlene Seebeck, 67, died Sept. 10, 2020. Services are 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Assembly of God Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Ratliff City

Michael "Mike" Lynn Cox, 60, of Fox, Handyman, died Sept. 9, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Monday at Hennepin Cemetery. (Alexander Gray - Ratliff City)