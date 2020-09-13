The Daily Ardmoreite

Devene Marie (Messer) Scroggins

RINGLING — Graveside Services for Mrs. Devene Marie (Messer) Scroggins, 79, of Ringling are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joe Taylor officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Devene was born on Feb. 19, 1941 at Wedowee, Ala., to the late Mr. Charlie William Messer and Mrs. Paulene (Clemens) Messer. She departed this life on Friday morning Sept. 11, 2020 at her home in Ringling.

Devene was raised in Alabama, Tennessee and west Texas. In Texas she met Mr. Troy Scroggins and they soon were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1958 at Mexico. Together, they made their home in Tennessee moving to Healdton in 1970. They moved to Ringling in 1989 and have resided there since.

Devene was a devoted homemaker and housewife all of her years. She enjoyed crocheting and most of all spending time with her family. She attended church at the Church on the Rock of Ringling.

Her husband Troy preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2016. Also preceding her were her parents; brother, Don Messer; sister, Joyce Hood and a daughter Patsy Gail Asbery and a grandson Leslie Asbery.

Survivors include her daughter, Regina Smith and husband Larry; brothers, CW Messer, Jr. and wife Betty and Roy Messer and wife Rachel; sisters, Marolene Phillips and husband Earl, Laura Robinson and husband John, Nancy Messer and Peggy Goforth; grandchildren, Marie Hurst and husband Jared and Amy Bryant; great-grandchildren, Annabel Hurst, Landon Asbery, Blake Bryant, Lala Bryant, Ashton Bryant and Kaylyn Hurst; numerous other family and friends.

