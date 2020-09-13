The Daily Ardmoreite

Inez Bartley

Inez Bartley passed away April 17, 2020 in Ardmore. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Craig King officiating.

She was born March 12, 1928 in Ardmore, to Albin Bartley and Ollie Mae (Smith) Bartley and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1946. She started training to be a nurse right out of high school. She worked for a Family Practice Doctor who trained her in the field of nursing. When that Doctor relocated his practice to another city she went to work at the Medical Arts Clinic. During the 47 years of working at Medical Arts Clinic she treated several generations of patients and worked in every area of the facility. Toward the end of her career working there she commented on the many changes in the practice of medicine she had seen. She particularly listed the changes in technology and the use of disposable treatment materials. She often expressed her pleasure in caring for patients and the friendships developed with fellow workers at Medical Arts. Having worked with fellow employees for so long they became like family to her. She commented "I've never really wanted to do anything else" referring to helping and treating patients. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling and spending time on her houseboat at Lake Murray. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Margaret Louise (Bartley) Mitchell and Pongelena (Bartley) Hinson.

She is survived by brother-in-law, George Hinson, Nashville, Tenn., nephew, Don Stanley Mitchell, Norman, two nieces, several cousins, including Gayle Owen and husband Bill, Ardmore, and many close friends.

