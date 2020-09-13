The Daily Ardmoreite

Maria de Lourdes (Gomez) Carter

A memorial service for Maria de Lourdes (Gomez) Carter is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rother Hall with Father Kevin Ratterman and Deacon Juan Jimenez officiating.

Maria de Lourdes (Gomez) Carter was born Jan. 1, 1937 to Everardo and Lydia (Moreno) Gomez in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. She passed from this life on Sept. 3, 2020 at the age of 83.

In her young adult years, she served as a teacher. Maria moved to the U.S. in 1965. On May 5, 1972 she married Harry M. Carter in Lawrence, Kan. They moved to Ardmore in 1982 and she became a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Sacristan. In the mid 80's, Maria volunteered to assist immigrants seeking amnesty. She was employed at several businesses including Stolfa Bros Housewares, The Greater Southwest Historical Museum, The Grace Center, as well as owning her own used bookstore, Carter's Fine Books. On occasion, Maria was called to translate for various community organizations. Later in life, Maria volunteered with a local literacy program, and as an Oblate for St. Gregory's Abbey.

Maria was very gifted in crocheting, knitting, weaving and sewing. She also enjoyed reading, especially about the lives of saints. Maria had a strong faith in God and was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Everardo and Lydia Gomez; husband Harry M. Carter; daughter Abigail Roldan; and brother Manuel Gomez.

She is survived by her son Ian Carter of Ardmore; daughter Christina Turner and her husband Justin of Denton, Texas; step-son Christopher Foster of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Everardo Leonard, Daniel Leonard, Hannah Leonard, Mariana Turner, Gabriella Turner, Christian Turner, and Nicholas Turner; brothers Salvador Gomez and Everardo "Lalo" Gomez; and sisters Lydia Kelly, Altagracia Flanigan Proffer, Teresa Gomez, Martha Fuller, and Edith Scharff.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.