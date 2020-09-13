The Daily Ardmoreite

Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Nudson

Ardmore resident, Mary Lou Nudson, 88, passed away peacefully, Sept. 8, 2020 in Ardmore. The daughter of the late Fred and Alice Mary O'Blenis Sladek, she was born July 1, 1932 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

Mary Lou was a homemaker and an animal lover, with a great love for horses. She enjoyed music, dancing, movies, drawing, baking, gardening and tending to her plants, and watching the hummingbirds come into the feeders. She was an avid supporter of Veteran's Organizations. She loved the Lord and attended Trinity Baptist Church.

Mary Lou is survived by two daughters and her son; Christine Morgan and husband Garland of Ardmore and Jolene Wynn and husband Dennis of San Antonio; her son Brian Chartier and Terri of Arlington, Kan. She had six grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, with two more great-great-grandchildren on the way. She was preceded in death by her sister Juanita Fleming and two husbands Duane Chartier and Virgil Nudson.

A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to Mary Lou's family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.