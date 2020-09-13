The Daily Ardmoreite

Murl W. Jim

Graveside services for Murl W. Jim will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Hickory Cemetery with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Murl was born Feb. 10, 1947 at Ardmore to Jesse Alton Jim and Bertha (Farve) Jim. He passed from this life on Sept. 10, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73.

He had a master’s degree in psychology, a bachelor’s in sociology and served in the Ardmore Public School Systems as Director of Indian Educations for many years. Murl was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Bertha and three brothers Jesse Jr., Sonny and Gary. He is survived by his daughter Shannon Turner and husband David of Chickasha; son, Barry Jim of Chickasha; sister, Wanda McCulley of Broken Arrow; grandchildren Jacey Phillips and husband Jimmie of Lexington, Samuel Turner and Jordan Erickson of Chickasha, Michael Jim Turner of Chickasha; great-grandchildren Sophi Rae, Boston Jim and Brooklyn Ann and numerous other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Kevin Jim, Steven Jim, Cory Prince, John McCulley, Carnes Porter and Jimmy Farve. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.