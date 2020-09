Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Milburn

Billie Jo Spence, 85, Tishomingo, Ward Clerk, died Sept. 12, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Condon Grove Cemetery in Milburn. (DeArman-Clark)

Sulphur

Gene Neal, 95, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Sulphur. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)

Pamela Dawn Nelson, 59, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Oklahoma City. Wake Services are 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Sandy Baptist Church. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sandy Baptist Church. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Craig Garone, 75, Tishomingo, rancher, died Sept. 8, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. (DeArman-Clark)

Jackie Townsend, 49, Tishomingo, housekeeper, died Sept. 7, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (DeArman-Clark)