The Daily Ardmoreite

Christopher Glenn “Chris” Kirk

Services with the Fire Department Honor Guard for Christopher Kirk of Marietta, are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the McClain Stadium at Marietta Public Schools, Marietta. Pastor Shane Norton will be officiating and Richard Barker assisting. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Chris was born on July 9, 1960 in Grand Prairie, Texas, son of Jesse and Loretta Joyce “Burkhart” Kirk. He passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Katherine Lorraine “Riley” Kirk; children, son and daughter-in-love, Kristopher Kyle and Lacie Dawn “Skaggs” Kirk; daughter and son-in-love, Jessica Shiann and Steven Bruce Feiertag-Kirk, son and daughter-in-love, Jeremy Colt and Kaci Leigh “Plunkett” Riley; grandchildren, Jesse Gavin and Everly Rose Kirk, Jeremy Luke and Olivia Joyce “Joy” Riley and Vincent Bruce Feiertag-Kirk; sister and brother-in-love, Teresa Lynn “Kirk” and Darrell Brundige; father-in-love, James Albert Riley; mother-in-love, Julie Andrea “Buckley” Mobley, and James “Sonny” Harbert Mobley; sister-in-love and brother-in-love, Connie Lou “Riley” and Richard Barker; sister-in-love, Julie Karen Riley; brother-in-love, James “Jim” Alfred Riley, Jr.; and a host of many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by son, Riley Trey Kirk and his parents Jesse and Joyce Kirk.

In his early childhood Chris lived in Grand Prairie and Irving, Texas, until moving back home to Bomar, in 1972 when he was 12 years old.

Chris attended Marietta Middle School and High School and graduated with the class of 1978.

On Aug. 28, 1981, Chris married Kathy Riley and through 39 years of marriage continued to build their life on Kirk Mountain in Love County with their children Kyle, Shiann and Colt.

Chris excelled in academics and was highly involved in extracurricular activities in high school. He did, however, receive a “D” on a semester grade once, but his mom said it was just because he was dating too much!

Just to name a few, in high school he served on Student Council, he won first place at the State FFA Livestock show with his Red Duroc show pig. He was a star bass and was the first Marietta student to be selected to the Oklahoma All-State Choir. He was the first Marietta athlete to make the All-District Baseball team and he played with all his heart for three years for Marietta Indians football wearing the number 50 jersey. His love for football extended beyond high school years, where he ran chains and yelled loud at Kyle and Colt's football games. Chris was a diehard Boomer Sooner, Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan! He was competitive and at the Firefighter Olympics he won many medals in horseshoes, washers, volleyball and golf.

Chris Kirk had the God given abilities to be a friend to all, a servant leader, and a heart for loving big.

His sister says they were always more than just siblings, he was her first friend and always her very best friend. And truth be told, we think everyone he ever met thought he was THEIR best friend. He was just one of those all-around great guys and you felt blessed to have met him.

Chris’ calm, gentle, servant leadership gifts, led him to become a second-generation firefighter for the City of Lewisville, Texas, where he served in his professional career for 29 1/2 years. Captain Kirk’s humble style as a servant leader was to mentor other rookie firefighters to learn from past retirees, like his own firefighter father, and keep passing on the knowledge to your firefighter family. Love County has been fortunate that Chris continued sharing his knowledge with his community of volunteer firefighters. He was proud of his firefighter brotherhood and the county of Love. He coined the FDLC “Fire Department Love County” because he so strongly believed in unity and if you knew him at all, he had many slogans he liked to share!

Chris’s infectious, playful smile and heart for loving big was what gave a twinkle to his big green eyes that Kathy fell in love with. He loved all things about nature, fishing, hunting and golf and not surprisingly was really good at it!

He lived and loved life to the fullest and lavished his family with great affection. His kids would tell you he was their hero and a super star of a dad and his grandkids would tell you he was an awesome G-Pa! His parents could have told you he was caring and loving until their passing. Every family member by blood or marriage were made to feel uniquely loved and special to him. And Chris loved the Lord and had a personal relationship with Jesus from the age of a young boy. Chris lived out his faith by being a light that shines thru the darkness for Jesus, by the way he loved and put others above self.

Chris did many heroic acts in his life and his career, but because of his humble integrity and honor for others he never saw himself as a hero. At his retirement ceremony, he said this “I am not a hero, but I sure have walked alongside a few...and I leave you with this: always do what’s right, always take care of each other and always be fair. Don’t forget the firefighters before you and pave the way for the firefighters after you. Always keep learning.” And his family would add, “Always keep loving.”

Pallbearers are members of the City of Lewisville Fire Department. Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the FDLC.

For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests any of your local FDLC departments. Send directly to the fire department of your choice or drop off/mail to the funeral home, 100 E Main Street Marietta, OK 73448.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.