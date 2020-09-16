The Daily Ardmoreite

Geneva “Delcine” (Gilbert) Young

Geneva “Delcine” Gilbert Young, 86, of Davis, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 at Elmbrook Home in Ardmore. She was born at home near Norman, on Aug. 22, 1934 to John and Mary Gilbert. She was the eighth of nine children. She and W. T. Young were married on July 12, 1952. She owned her own business for many years before she earned a bachelor of science degree and a masters in early childhood education from The University of Central Oklahoma graduating with honors. She taught for the Oklahoma City Public School District for 20 years. She was awarded district, state and regional Teacher of the Year, (Trade and Industrial Division) in 1989. After retiring, she and W. T. moved to Davis, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church and Murray County Retired Educators Association.

Delcine is predeceased by her husband, W. T. Young, daughter, Karen Horne, parents John and Mary Gilbert, sisters Inez Coffey and June Hickman, and brothers Hubert Gilbert, Raymond Gilbert, and John F. Gilbert.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Glenna and Jerry Raper of Davis and Jill and Roger Day of Ardmore, grandchildren, Dusty Raper and wife, Andrea of Pauls Valley, Justin Day of Ardmore, Eryn and husband Nick Denewellis of Ada, Lauran Blakeburn of Arvada, Colo., and Brandon Blakeburn of Yukon, great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hadley Raper of Pauls Valley, Zoey Day of Ardmore, and Grant and Layni Denewellis of Ada, one brother, Norman Gilbert of Wynnewood, and two sisters, Clara Wallace and Patsy Riley of Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Davis with Pastor Johnny Tohnika officiating. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.

Services were “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Davis.

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.