Lee F. “Pistol” Gibson, Jr.

Lee F. “Pistol” Gibson, Jr., passed away at the age of 55 in Ardmore, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at McAlister Cemetery with The Reverend Steven Wall officiating.

Lee was born to Lee F. Gibson and Venita (Royal) Gibson on Sept. 10, 1965, at Cleveland, Ohio. The family moved to Ardmore, and Lee attended Dickson Schools. He went to work at Joe Brown and then, at the Red River Sale Barn for many years. He took a job with the Chickasaw Nation in 2003 in the Nutritional Department. He transferred to the Housing Authority as a foreman. Most recently, he worked as a maintenance tech at Winstar Casino. Lee was a drummer and he and his brother had a band and they would play for hours. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, Lee loved to fire off large amounts of fireworks. He loved to grill and smoke, and will be remembered for his cooking.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Latisha (Day) Gibson in 2013. Parents, Lee Franklin Gibson, Sr. and Venita Faye (Royal) Gibson. Paternal grandparents, Joseph Gibson and Selena Gibson, maternal grandparents, Homer Lee Royal and Faye Royal. Aunts, Josephine Tallas and Anna May Gibson.

Lee is survived by son, Lee Nathaniel Gibson, Sr., and daughter, Sonya Marie Knisley. Grandchildren, Anzleigh Jayde Gibson, Lee Nathaniel Gibson, Jr., and Masey Ann Knisley. Brothers, Timmie Joe Gibson and Jason Allen Gibson. Sisters, Rhonda Lee Gibson, Terry Lynn Gibson, and Shelly Greggs. Nieces and nephews: Mandy Gibson, Casey Gibson, Tyler Perry, Melena Arneecher and husband, Chance, David Wallace and wife, Kelsey, Anthonette Grayson, Eric Wallace, Selina Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, and Chanena Taylor.

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home of Ardmore.

Pallbearers will be Carl Barnett, Randy "Red Eye" Redden, Thomas Samuel Whitmore, Leslie Knisley, Josh Gibson, Shannon Johnson, Jr., and Jeremiah Day. Honorary bearers will be David Wallace Jr., Casey Gibson, and Ronald "RJ" Gibson.

