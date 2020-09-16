The Daily Ardmoreite

Lew Charles “LC” Johnson

Lew Charles “LC” Johnson, was born in Hobart, Okla., to Johnny Johnson and Willie Mae Whitlow, on March 12, 1940; he passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as a ZOOM service through The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Ardmore. Cremation in care of Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

He attended Dunbar Elementary School and graduated from Douglass High School in Ardmore. In 1958, he was very good in sports and excelled in football taking his school to a championship victory in 1957, he further went on to Langston University College on a football scholarship in Guthrie, Okla., for one year. He met the first love of his life Joyce Jones and married in 1962; they were blessed with four children together, Victor Dushane, Darla Denise, Cinnimon Marchael, and Velvet Vatina. He later met and married his second love of his life Brenda Thomas on March 10, 2001, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses April 1961. He was a devoted father and grandfather and a role model to all his children and grandchildren from his first marriage as well as to his extended family members Regina Lewis, Eric Muhammad, and Gerald Lewis. His hobbies were fishing with friends and family members, but his main purpose in life was preaching about God's Kingdom and what it will do for mankind.

He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny Johnson and Willie Mae Bailey, beloved son, Victor Dushane Johnson, one brother Johnnie J. Johnson Jr., grandmother Louise Abram, and brother in-law Elvis Thomas.

He leaves to cherish his memories a wife of 19 years, Brenda Johnson of the home, three daughters; Darla McDonald and husband Johnny, Cinnimon Marchael Johnson, Velvet Vatina Johnson all of Texas. Step daughter, Regina Lewis and step-sons; Gerald Lewis and Eric Muhammad. Grandchildren; Shantell Johnson, Devante Johnson, Keyanna McDonald, Candace. Great-grandchild, Kaille Willishis. 17 step grandchildren, 21 step great-grandchildren, one sister, Lela Mae Nelson, nephew, Alonzo Nelson and wife, Marie, great nieces; Tiffany Nelson, and Faron Nelson, Niece Kimberly Wright and husband Kent, Denise Early, and Terry Thomas. Great nephew AJ Nelson, Sheryl Cole and husband Kevin, and two great nephews; Kevin Cole Jr. and Marcus Cole, sister in-law, Wallicia Turner of Colorado, cousins; Kenneth Whitlow and his wife Ruby, Randy O’Neal, Bobbie O'Neal and Jody Whitlow. Many numerous Nieces, Nephews, and a host of families and friends.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.