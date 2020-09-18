The Daily Ardmoreite

Donald Charles Hall

Donald Charles Hall, 79, of Madill, Okla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas. He was born on Dec. 5, 1940 in Seminole, Okla., to the late Isacc Charles Hall and Jewel Jarnigan Hall. Don was raised in Russett where he graduated high school. He married Patricia Shirk in June of 1984 in Sherman, Texas. Don worked for Colbert Diary before going to work for BNSF and retired after 30 years in 1994. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Madill and he enjoyed maintenance around the church, fishing and gardening. Don also enjoyed working with wood and he loved playing with his grandkids.

He is survived by wife: Patricia Hall, Madill, children: Gary Don Hall, Mannsville, Donella Jackson, Whitesboro, Texas, Larry Hall, Mannsville, Jason Hall and wife Adriana, Madill, Peter Rathbun and wife Kim, Oregon, Mark Rathbun and wife Janet, California, Joyce Harlow and husband Carl, Mississippi, Chris Rathbun, Madill, Cathy Pilger and husband Scott, California, Alan Rathbun and wife Niki, California, Michael Hall and wife Alexx, Madill, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and one great-granddaughter: Emma Jo.

Memorials may be made to the Mercy Cancer Center – Ardmore, 1220 Hall Pl, Ardmore, OK 73401 or Pettijohn Spring Christian, 157 Pettijohn Rd, Madill, OK 73446 or send a flower to Brookside Nursing Center, Madill in memory of Donald Hall.

Family gathering Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the family home, 24754 Hoedehal Dr, Madill. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.