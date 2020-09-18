The Daily Ardmoreite

Walter Leon Lake

Walter Leon Lake was born on May 4, 1941 in Buffalo, Okla., to Everett and Jewelle (Love) Lake. Walter passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home in Lebanon, Okla.

Walter graduated from Buffalo High School and later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He was a bookkeeper for most of his life and was a lifelong farmer and he proudly served his country in the United States Army until his Honorable Discharge. He married Cheryl Fincher on Oct. 17, 2012 in Gainesville, Texas, and they were devoted members of Hilltop Baptist Church in Kingston.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Jewelle Lake.

Walter is survived by his wife Cheryl Lake of the home; daughter Wallecia Gibson and husband Vic of Amarillo, Texas; step daughter Rhonda Ritter and husband Brian of Beggs, Okla.; step son Wendell Thornton and wife Mandy of Ardmore; grandchildren Nicholas Gibson, Patrick Gibson and wife Mikayla and Kathryn Gibson; step grandchildren Zackry Thornton, Shaye Rames and husband Orlando, Taylor Thornton and Rhaye Krohn, Maria Ritter and Jake Ritter; great-grandson Kase Underwood; step great-grandchildren Azariah Rames, Nehemiah Rames and Hananiah Rames; brothers Wayne Lake and wife Frances, Kenny Lake and wife Jane and John Cox and wife LeeAnn; special friends Don and Lucrica Dickson and numerous extended family and friends.

Services to celebrate Walter’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Hilltop Baptist Church in Kingston. Pastor Roy Vinson will officiate. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Funeral Service, Madill, Okla.