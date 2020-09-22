The Daily Ardmoreite

Harold Leroy Forshee

RATLIFF CITY — Services for Mr. Harold Leroy Forshee, 90, of Ratliff City are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wed. Sept. 23, 2020 at the Ratliff City Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Jason Williams officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

Harold was born on Feb. 22, 1930 to the late Mr. Charles Edwin Forshee and Mrs. Dorothy Loraine (Craig) Forshee. He departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Oklahoma City.

Harold was raised primarily in Oklahoma City, graduating high school at Capitol Hill. He attended some college before being employed in the Oilfield industry most of his working years. He married the former Ms. Shirley Bennight in August of 1950 in Oklahoma City. A few years later they moved to Ratliff City where Harold owned and operated his own Oilfield Construction company for many years.

Harold was very involved within the community of Ratliff City. He served as town trustee, mayor, and helped establish the community center and cemetery within Ratliff City. He was very active with the Fox schools, teaching shop classes after his retirement. His wife Shirley preceded him in death in 1991. Harold remarried a few years later to the former, Jackie Strickney on July 3, 1993 at Ratliff City. She too preceded him in death in 2017. Harold spent most of his time gardening and building things. He could grow or build just about anything. Harold was currently a member of the Countyline Baptist Church.

Also preceding him are his parents and two brothers, Joe and Russell Forshee.

Survivors include his children, Doreetha Lynn McLemore of Ratliff City, Lee Forshee and wife Wanda of Ratliff City and Jay Lance Forshee and wife Joy of Idabel; stepchildren, Chris Lee Stickney and wife Randy Ann of Zuni, N.M. and Michael Don Stickney and wife Lynn of Guthrie; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.

Honorary bearers are Jeff Bell, Robert Thornton, Wayne Scott, Nub Sullivan, Keith Firestone, John Wenzel and Dennis Camp.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Harold to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.