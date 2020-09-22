The Daily Ardmoreite

Rowdy Lee Swanson

Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20, was born Nov. 9, 1999, in Duncan, Okla., to Jarrel Lee Swanson and Venessa Dawn (Mink) Swanson. His life was tragically shortened while participating in a PRCA-sanctioned bull riding event in Mineral Wells, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 p.m. in the Whitt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at New Hope Baptist Church West with Cody Custer of Elk City officiating, assisted by Rev. Randy Southerland. Serving as pallbearers will be Roper Swanson, Tannon Eldred, Kolten Keenan, Ryan McConnel, Cody Keithly, Kolt Walker, Miguel Rodriguez, and Colton Davis. The OSU Rodeo Team will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.

Rowdy was a 2018 graduate of Empire High School. While in high school, he was a member of the Empire FFA Chapter and in 2018 served as president. Rowdy received the State FFA degree in 2018. In 2017 and 2018, he was named an all-star baseball player.

He was currently a junior at Oklahoma State University studying Animal Science and was on the Dean’s Honor Roll. He was a member of the OSU Rodeo Team, participating in bull riding and team roping events. He received the National FFA Degree in 2019. He worked at Deer Time Buffalo Ranch in Perkins when not in school. Rowdy became a PRCA member in 2020, after having been a bull rider since the age of four. Above all these things, Rowdy was a child of God. He lived his life with the love of God showing through to everyone through his smile.

His grandfather, R.D. Mink, preceded him in death. Rowdy leaves behind his mother, Venessa; father, Jarrel; brother, Roper; fiancé, Kaisen Walker and her family, Kent and Kristie Walker and Kolt Walker of Frederick; grandparents: Butch and Cheryl Swanson of Duncan and Carol Looney of Ardmore; aunts and uncles; Jennifer and Jamie Shirley of Ardmore, Laura Mink of Ardmore, Mary and Justin Swanson of Duncan, Shelia and Jeff Swanson of Tuttle; and cousins: Jaxon and Jourden Shirley, Brandon, Bailey and Blake Swanson, Makayla and Eddie Bayones, Clint Swanson.

An OSU endowment scholarship is being established in Rowdy’s name.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.