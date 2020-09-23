The Daily Ardmoreite

Marvin T. Morehead, Jr.

A Gathering of Remembrance for Marvin T. Morehead, Jr., 71, has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, conducted by Dr. Alton Fannin, pastor of First Baptist Church.

Junior was born April 20, 1949 at Ardmore, to the late Marvin T. "Dutch" Morehead, Sr. and GeNell "Jerry" (Evans) Morehead. Junior passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in an Ardmore convalescent home.

A member of First Baptist Church, Junior had been employed at the Glen Rabe and E. Don Flanagan car lots and been a delivery person for Stolfa Brothers Hardware. In his leisure time he enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a brother, Phil Morehead and sisters, Gayle Neeper and Diane Klingler.

Junior is survived by three sisters and their husbands, Debbie and Jimmy Lackey, Linda and Jimmy Gray, Connie and Dale Thompson; three brothers, Sam Morehead and wife, Sarah, Jimmy Morehead, Chuck Morehead and wife, Ronda; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the American Heart Association in Junior's name.

Service arrangements and Cremation-With-Care have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory; where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.