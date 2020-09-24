The Daily Ardmoreite

Lawrence Eugene Gee

MARLOW — Lawrence Eugene Gee, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 78.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, with Dr. Joe Ligon officiating. Burial will be in the Katie Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral Home in Marlow. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Lawrence was born Thursday, Feb. 19, 1942 in Snyder, Okla., to Lacy and Minnie Lou (Tyler) Gee. He lived in the Stephens and Garvin County areas most of his life; graduating from Elmore City High School. Lawrence married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley Ann Roady in Katie on May 20, 1962; they were married for 56 years before Shirley's passing on March 4, 2019. Lawrence loved taking care of his sweetheart, always making sure that she was cared for as well as making sure that all of her flowers were beautiful. He was an avid outdoorsman that just enjoyed camping and fishing in Colorado. Lawrence loved to dance and spend time with his friends. He was a member of the FFA in High School and a Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Marlow.

Survivors include a son, Chris Gee of Marlow, a daughter, Melissa Clayton and husband Lyndon of Glenpool, grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Alexis, McKynzie, Taylor Grace, and Jacob. He is also survived by a sister, Carol McCaskill of Marlow, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his sweetheart, Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Betty, Melba, Maudine.

Pallbearers will be: Steve Meyers, Larry Wortham, Pete Boles, John Holland, and Ken Layn.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Deacons of First Baptist Church, Keith Lozier, Brad Roady, Kevin Roady, and his grandsons.

Online condolences may be made to www.CallawaySmithCobb.com.