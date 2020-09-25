The Daily Ardmoreite

Cheryl Lynn Barton

A private family gathering for Cheryl Lynn Barton, 59, will be held at Craddock Memorial Chapel.

Cheryl was born on Jan. 12, 1961 in Ardmore, to Bill and Nettie Barton. She passed from this earth to be with her heavenly Father on Sept. 21, 2020.

She was baptized in 1972, at Central Church of Christ. She was a social butterfly who in her teenage years was very talented in golf and graduated from Ardmore High School. She married in 1979, and gave birth to three beautiful daughters.

Cheryl stayed in Ardmore and ran Merle Norman for many years. She remained very active in fitness and made a career out of helping others stay active.

She is survived by her mother and father, Bill and Nettie Barton; brother, Jeff Barton; daughters, Rachel, Jessica and Amanda; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Caleb, Shelbie, Jayden, Marley, Trenton, Travis, Jaycee and Abby; numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. She loved and cherished her family and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

The family asks that their privacy is respected at the memorial service. If you would like to send anything, please send to Craddock Funeral Home or Bill and Nettie Barton’s residence.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.