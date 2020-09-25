The Daily Ardmoreite

Gracie May Smith

Funeral services for longtime Ardmoreite, Gracie May Smith will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating. Interment will follow at Cheek Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

The daughter of the late Elem L. Malone and Margaret Lorene (Robinson) Malone, Gracie was born Oct. 16, 1950 at Ryan, Okla. She passed away on Sept. 20, 2020 in the local hospital at the age of 69 years, 11 months and 4 days.

Gracie and Jerry Smith were married Jan. 17, 1996 in Ardmore, he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2008.

At the early age of 18, Gracie began assisting others when they were sick. This led her to become a nurse's aide. She had worked in most of the nursing homes in the Ardmore area and also at the Ardmore Veterans Center. In her leisure time Gracie enjoyed working puzzles and crocheting.

She is survived by sisters: Maxine Malone, Kathryn Holt, Delma Bagby, Gale Humphrey, Cora Battles, and Jennifer Wicker; brothers, James Malone, Manuel Enriquez, and Ernest Malone; her companion, Billy Ingram; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory, where condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.