Helen Jane Dishman

Helen Jane Dishman, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and her beloved dog, Roxie Grace.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Rosehill Cemetery with Brother Leroy Holman officiating.

Helen was born on April 26, 1943 to Vernon Leroy Briscoe and Billye Margaret (Elmore) Brisco in Lone Grove. She was a high school graduate and life-long resident of Ardmore area. Helen enjoyed reading her Bible, playing her piano, sewing, and when she was younger, dancing. But most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her husband Jimmy. Helen was a member of the Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jimmy Dishman.

She is survived by her brother Jerry Briscoe of Lone Grove; children Donna Blount and her husband Robert of Ardmore, Joel Dishman of Fletcher, Sheila Wood and her husband Tony of Ardmore, and Billy Jack Eaves and his wife Amy of Lone Grove; grandchildren Stacy Yarbrough and her husband Dwayne of Fletcher, John Dishman of Lawton, Kayla Manuel and her husband Joshawa of Ardmore, David Wood of Ardmore, Hailey Wood (Cole Baker) of Wilson, Billy Eaves, Jr. (Haley Jones) of Pauls Valley, Rebecca Eaves of Lone Grove, and Matthew Eaves of Lone Grove; great-grandchildren Kaden, Paityn, Zachary, and Parker, and longtime best friend Burttie Richardson.

