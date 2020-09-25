The Daily Ardmoreite

Ron Yordi

May 27, 1944 – Sept. 18, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Judy, their daughters, Cori (Andrew) and Carmen (John), his mother, Lorene Yordi, his grandchildren, Madeline, Catherine, Whitney and Mason, and sisters, Bonnie, Cathleen and Linda. He is preceded in death by his father, Norman and his brother Neil.

Ron grew up in Ardmore. In 1962, he graduated from Ardmore High School. While earning his bachelors of engineering from the University of Oklahoma, he met Judy. They married in 1968 and were true partners in every endeavor.

Ron’s zest for life took them to Colorado to pursue backcountry trail riding on his Missouri Fox Trotter Cheyenne, golfing with his grandson and buddies, off road jeeping, skiing Vail Mountain, and camping with his grandchildren.

Ron planned elaborate travels around the world. His favorite trips were being one of the first to raft the wild Klinaklini river in BC and celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on safari in Botswana with his family. Yearly highlights were taking weeklong summer outdoor adventures with his grandkids who adoringly called him “GrandDude” and leaf peeping every fall with his beloved wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In addition to being owner and President of Yordi Construction Company, Ron served on an endless list of charities and organizations, including the inaugural class of Leadership Oklahoma. He never tired of lending his time and energy to anyone in need and was a mentor to many. After moving to Colorado, he continued his commitment to service within his community of Cordillera.

Ron was a “Trailblazer.” He was witty, wise, unpretentious, unbelievably handy, and the ultimate problem solver. He woke up ready to fix or find a solution to something every day.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held in Colorado on Oct. 3.