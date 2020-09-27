The Daily Ardmoreite

Clifford Scott Brown, Sr.

Long time Ardmore resident, Clifford Scott Brown, Sr. passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 in the local hospital. He was the son of Clifford Doyle Brown and Oretha Maureen (McNeill) Moore born on Feb. 12, 1952 in Ardmore.

He and the former Frances Lee Wilson were married on March 24, 1972 in Wynnewood. She preceded him on Oct. 18, 2013. Scott was also preceded in death by his father, and a son, Clifford Scott Brown, Jr.

Scott had briefly lived in Texas but grew up in Hennepin, and graduated from Davis High School. He was the Vice-President of Operations at Joe Brown Company before it closed in 2016. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his granddaughters, fishing, and visiting the casino.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Betsy Cowie and husband Denis; granddaughters, Caleigh, Alexandra and Emelia; mother, Oretha Maureen Moore; sisters, Debbie Allison of Hennepin and Rebecca Hardin and husband Michael of Antonito, Colo.; brothers, George Moore, Jr. of Lone Grove, Rick Brown and partner Dan of Richmond, Ind.; and BJ Clark and wife Danielle of Ardmore,; multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Lucy.

No services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Cremation-With-Care provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.