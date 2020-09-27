Death notices for Sunday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Ringling
Wanda Louise Ragan, 57, former owner/operator of Church's Chicken, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Tuesday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel.(Alexander Gray - Ringling)
Sulphur
Dennis Howard Paige, 64, died Sept. 24, 2020. Services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale's)
Wilson
Donald Leon Thompson, 88, Lone Grove, died Sept. 25, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at River of Life Church, Wilson. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)