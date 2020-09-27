Death notices for Sunday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ringling

Wanda Louise Ragan, 57, former owner/operator of Church's Chicken, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Tuesday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel.(Alexander Gray - Ringling)

Sulphur

Dennis Howard Paige, 64, died Sept. 24, 2020. Services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale's)

Wilson

Donald Leon Thompson, 88, Lone Grove, died Sept. 25, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at River of Life Church, Wilson. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)