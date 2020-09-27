The Daily Ardmoreite

Dennis J. Lee

Dennis J. Lee, age 63, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore, with his brother, Larry Berryhill officiating.

Dennis was born on Jan. 11, 1957, to James Lee and Glenda (Childers) Lee in Dallas, Texas. He attended Ardmore City Schools. After leaving school, he worked in the hay hauling and construction business. He worked for Blue Bonnet Feed for a short time. He was a concrete finisher for the past 30 years. When given the time, he loved to spend it outdoors. He hunted a lot in his younger years but as he got older, he would go fishing anytime he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Bethany Berryhill.

Dennis is survived by his two children, Billy Lee and Trent Lee, two grandchildren, Braiden Lee and Jules Lee, sister, Brenda Burris, brothers, Terry Lee, Bobby Lee, and Larry Berryhill and wife Teresa, all of Ardmore, nephews, Benjamin Burris, Robert Lee, Garrett Lee, Christopher Robinson, Jeremy Berryhill, Kelly Berryhill and Joshua Berryhill and one niece, Courtney Robinson.

Pallbearers will be Ted Smith, Pat Lamberth, Garrett Lee, Own Watterson, Greg Clark, and Tim Lee.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.