Frances Ometa Woodward Maxwell

Frances Ometa Woodward Maxwell, age 91, was born on Sept. 12, 1929 and like a butterfly, she spread her wings and flew to Jesus on Sept. 24, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to a come and go visitation held at Craddock Funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 12 to 8 p.m. A private memorial service will take place on Monday followed by burial at Berwyn Cemetery.

Frances was born in Berwyn (Gene Autry), and has lived in that area all her life. She married Carl Woodward on July 23, 1946 and together they raised four cherished daughters. Carl often said he lived in a “girl’s dormitory.” They owned and operated a small cattle ranch near Gene Autry.

Frances was a business woman all of her life and managed several business offices including American Flyers Flight School’s, Dr. Ralph Murphy’s, and Berwyn Schools’. In 1976, Frances opened her own real estate business, Frances No.1 Realty, which is still in business today. In her real estate career she was instrumental in organizing Southern

Oklahoma Board of Realtors, serving as an officer in many capacities, and was also recognized as “Realtor of the Year” by her peers.

Frances was the beating heart of her family, community and church. She was dedicated to the lives of young people including her children and all others she came into contact with. She had Sunday dinners for the whole family and anyone else she could get there. She had the belief that the “more the merrier” and lived that philosophy throughout her life. She was adamant about attending all activities any family member was involved with. She planned and arranged many wonderful family trips. She sponsored church youth groups for years and involved them in plane rides, skating parties, hayrides, youth dances and community dinners. Her prayer was “to live for others” and she put feet to that prayer by baking numerous pecan pies and taking them to anyone in need. She gave generously of her time and her money as well. She was truly an “angel of mercy.”

Frances married Merle Maxwell on June 6, 2009, just before their 80th birthdays after the passing of both of their spouses. They enjoyed Bible study, church and traveling. They were active members and dedicated servants of the LORD at the Gene Autry Methodist Church where Frances was a life long member. They did not let too much dust gather beneath their feet, as they were “on the go” all the time, enjoying their time together and taking care of all their extended families.

Frances is survived by husband Merle Maxwell of the home; daughters: Carlene Gragg and husband Carl, Jeannie Howard and husband Mike, Mae Woodward, and Micki Runyan; grandchildren: Heath Gragg and wife Jessica, Ginger Howard Cothran and husband Brian, Kim Howard Bazzrea and husband Jansen, Ty Runyan and wife Jessi and Taylor Runyan; great-grandchildren: Karlie Gragg, Caleb Gragg, Macy Cothran, Cody Cothran, Hunter Bazzrea, Gracie Gragg and Emry Runyan; sister Patrica Kinsey and husband Jimmy; brother Dan Woodward and wife Sue and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Carl Woodward; grandson, Chad Gragg; mother, Vella Mae Woodward; father, Lawrence Woodward; and brother, Herbert Woodward.

Pallbearers will be Heath Gragg, Jansen Bazzrea, Brian Cothran, Cody Cothran, Ty Runyan, Taylor Runyan, Hunter Bazzrea, Gracie Gragg. Honorary bearers will be James Hayes, Caleb Gragg, Carl Gragg and Mike Howard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Frances may be made to Berwyn Cemetery or Gene Autry Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Gene Autry, OK 73436.

