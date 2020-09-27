The Daily Ardmoreite

Johnny Ray Vinson

Johnny Ray Vinson, age 73, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin~ Hillcrest with Pastor Brian Gardner officiating. Interment to follow at Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon.

Johnny was born on June 11, 1947, to Ray E. Vinson, Jr., and Margaret Sue (Smith) Vinson at Madill. He married Donna Mae DeHoff on Nov. 23, 1963, at Augusta, Kan. Johnny served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Springer First Southern Baptist Church. He started his career as a butcher at Hagee’s in the early 1970s and continued after it changed hands to Dicus. In the late 70s, he went to work for Joe Brown as a cement truck driver. In 1983, they moved their family to McMillan, Okla., and he took a job as the butcher at Buy 4 Less and in 1984 they moved back to Ardmore. After Buy 4 Less went out of business, he took a position at City Produce (Farmer’s Market) as the meat market manager. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family, wood carving, and watching westerns.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Vinson, Jr., and sister, Sue Warren.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Mae Vinson, mother, Marge Farris, son Johnny Allen Vinson and wife, Angela, son Kertis Vinson and wife, Debbie, daughter Terri Holbrook and husband, Bill, and son Travis Vinson and wife, Kimberly. Seven grandchildren: Jamie Dodson and husband Josh, Jeremy Vinson, Joey Vinson, Shelby Holbrook and husband Jon, Haley Haggard and fiancée Richard Lee, Andrew Vinson, Zachary Vinson and fiancée Ashlynn Day. Three great-grandchildren: Jaren Dodson, Journi Dodson, and Allison Lee. Sisters: Carol Nordwall and husband Kurt, Roxie Cathey and husband, Darin, Teresa Kruger and husband, Brian, Tina Willis and husband, Greg, DeeDee Johnson and husband, Gregg, brother Ray Edward Vinson III and wife, Donna, sister Nikki Henley and husband, David. Nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Darin Cathey, Brian Kruger, Greg Willis, Milton Anthony, Ray E. Vinson III, and David Henley. Honorary bearers will be Gregg Johnson and Johnny’s grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sept. 29, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C Street NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.