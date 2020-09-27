The Daily Ardmoreite

Larry Liles

Larry Liles, age 78, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020, in Ardmore. Private family services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore.

Larry was born on July 3, 1942, to Noel Wayne Liles and Virginia (Roberts) Liles, in Odessa, Texas. In 1974, he started work for Firestone in Des Moines, Iowa and retired in 2004. Larry then moved to Ardmore to be near his family. He was an avid horseman and raising horses was his passion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte Liles.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Day and husband Todd, son, Jason Liles, grandchildren; Brittany Milner, Jett Milner, Sage Liles. Brother Bob Liles and wife, Sam of Ardmore, his K9 companion, Gabe and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.