The Daily Ardmoreite

Mary Elizabeth Moss

Ardmore resident, Mary Elizabeth Moss passed away Sept. 21, 2020 in a Sherman, Texas hospital after an extended illness. Mary was born Dec. 13, 1939 at Redding, Calif., to the late Archie O. McClendon and Lena Adeline Ward McClendon. She and her younger brother, Marvin, spent their childhood years in northern California, southern Oregon, and Ardmore, where they lived with Jewell Holman, their aunt. Mary graduated from Springer High School in 1957.

Mary and Donald Moss were married Oct. 25, 1979 at Rockwall, Texas. A Registered Nurse, Mary had proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. For many years she nursed at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital and Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth and more recently at both the Ardmore and Sulphur Veterans Centers after her family moved back to Ardmore from Texas to care for her aunt in 1990.

Mary rejoins her parents, Archie and Lena McClendon, and her brother, Marvin McClendon, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving family; husband, Donald Moss; three sons, John Irwin and wife, Diana, Jim Irwin and husband, Tom Fitzsimmons, and Marvin Moss and wife, Angela; her daughter, Darla Neel and husband, Richie; also her grandchildren, Jewels Neel, and Adeline and Liam Moss.

Private family services were at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, following Cremation-With-Care.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.