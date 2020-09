Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Gene Autry

Larry Eugene (Oges) Roberts, 77, Ardmore, furniture builder, died Sept. 24, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Gene Autry. (Harvey-Douglas)

Marietta

Leslie Wayne Bond, 81, Marietta, farmer/rancher, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Todd Jeffrey Moore, 49, Overbrook, truck driver, died Sept. 24, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at All Faith Christian Church ~ Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Brenda Jean Hughes, 66, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Services are 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)

Ruth Tinney, 65, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Drake Cemetery. (DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur)