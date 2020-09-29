The Daily Ardmoreite

Donald Leon Thompson

Funeral services for Donald Leon Thompson will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in the River of Life Church, Wilson, Okla., with Pastor Jim Duck officiating. Interment will follow at Cheek Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army.

The son of the late Ebbie Thompson and Arcenia Ringgold Thompson, Donald was born on March 7, 1932 in Akron, Ohio. Donald grew up in the Mojave Desert area where he attended and graduated from high chool.

Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army with the Med Tank Co. 160th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal-Japan, the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. Donald was honorably discharged on Oct. 11, 1952.

Donald and the former Annalu Ringgold were married on March 31, 1967 in Las Vegas. They were married for forty years when Annalu preceded him in death on April 28, 2007.

As a Professional and Scientific Photographer with the Civil Service, Donald's greatest achievements were his ground to aerial photos he took in the movie TOP GUN and with him being the first photographer to take photos of the space shuttle landing at Edwards Air Force Base. Donald had also worked with the military tracking the flight patterns of artillery missiles from ships to islands. He was a Deacon of the River of Life Church of Wilson.

Donald passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his Lone Grove residence on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 88 years, 6 months and 18 days. He rejoins his loved ones; his parents; his wife and the love of his life, Annalu Thompson; a son, Lawson Russell and daughter, Vickie Sharp.

Survivors include his daughters, Lela Darrah and husband Jerry; Shirley Austin and husband, Ron; Lorinda Carnes, Lois Russell, Mickie Russell, and Anna Lisa Thompson; sons, Robert Thompson, Gary Russell, and Terry Thompson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Darrah, Donald Russell, Gary Russell and Raul Garcia.

Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.