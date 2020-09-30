SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month.

Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Robert "Bob" Riner Thomason, 77, Ardmore, area personnel manager of Michelin, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas )

Davis

Rickey Dwayne Ruggs, 71, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Greenville

Berta Jean Meredith, 83, Greenville, owner/operator of Flower Box, died Sept. 27, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Greenville Cemetery – Greenville Community, Love County. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ringling

Wesley Brandt Wall, 54, Ringling, maintenance tech II, died Sept. 25, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Jimmy V. Britt, 51, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)