Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Robert "Bob" Riner Thomason, 77, Ardmore, area personnel manager of Michelin, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas )

Davis

Rickey Dwayne Ruggs, 71, died Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Greenville

Berta Jean Meredith, 83, Greenville, owner/operator of Flower Box, died Sept. 27, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Greenville Cemetery – Greenville Community, Love County. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ringling

Wesley Brandt Wall, 54, Ringling, maintenance tech II, died Sept. 25, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Jimmy V. Britt, 51, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Crossway Baptist Church. (DeArman)