Joyce Marie Davis

Joyce Marie Davis, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Oklahoma City. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pastor Charles Ryan will officiate. Cremation under the care of Griffin ~ Hillcrest Crematory, Ardmore.

Joyce was born to Dee P. Woolery and Stella (Canterbury) Woolery in Ardmore, on Aug. 11, 1940. She graduated from Dickson High School with the Class of 1957 and then married her high school sweetheart, Richard F. Davis, on Nov. 23, 1957. The couple moved their family to Texas in 1966 and she worked as a secretary at Canteen Vending in Irving, Texas. The family moved to Ardmore in 1977, and Joyce began working at Southern Vending. She retired in 2002, after over more than 22 years with Oklahoma Health Department. She loved to watch OU and Dallas Cowboys football. Joyce and Richard enjoyed traveling with the Chickasaw Tribe throughout every state in the United States. She was a member of Full Gospel Light House Church of Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Eddie D. Davis, sister, Rita Borden, and infant sister, Shirley Woolery.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard, of the home. Two sons: Richard D. Davis and wife, Sherry, of Alabama, and Ronnie W. Davis and wife, Caryl, of Ardmore. Special nephew, Jay C. Borden and wife, Jeana, of Ardmore and niece, Terra Borden, of Baton Rouge, La. Grandchildren: Justin Davis and wife, Kathy, Megan Hackbarth, Matt Davis, Mitch Davis, Kelsey Henley, Katey Henley and Kolton Henley. Numerous great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Jay C. Borden.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Ardmore Animal Shelter, 321 Carol Brown Blvd., Ardmore, OK 73401. Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.