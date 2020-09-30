The Daily Ardmoreite

Larry (Oges) Roberts

Funeral services for Larry Eugene (Oges) Roberts, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Kirk D. Rushing. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Born to the late John T. and Amanda (Taylor) Roberts, Sr., Dec. 26, 1942 at Gene Autry, Okla., where he grew up and attended school. He became a skilled self employed furniture builder.

Larry passed from this life, Sept. 24, 2020, and was again reunited with his parents, brothers, Nathan and W. G. Roberts; sisters, Milladean Williamson, Earlene Pickens, Jennie Vera Pickens and Norene Grant that preceded him in death.

Surviving family, who will forever cherish precious memories, include: his beloved wife, Evelyn Roberts; brothers, John T. Roberts and wife, Zonell, and Harvey Roberts; sisters, Norma Roberts, Shirley Pickens and Kathy Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.