Leslie Wayne Bond

Due to COVID, graveside services for Leslie Wayne Bond, 81, of Marietta, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be Pastor Brett Alberda.

Wayne was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Thackerville, the son of Jess Otho and Noble Ruth (Shurbet) Bond. He died Sept. 26, 2020 at Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas.

A resident of Love County all his life, Wayne graduated from Marietta High School. He married the love of his life, Barbara Sue Sparks on April 14, 1961 in Durant. Wayne was a farmer and rancher most of his life. He served 30+ years on the Farm Service Board, served on the Love County Health Foundation board, Big 5 Community Services board, and served on the city council. The most treasured membership he had was at Eastside Baptist Church of Marietta where he was a Deacon. Wayne loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Sue Bond of the home; Timothy Wayne Bond and Diane Rowe of Marietta; son-in-law, Ron Behrens of Madill; brother, Ronny Dean Bond and wife Georgia of Ardmore; grandchildren, J.J. Gray and wife Brandi, Kyla Selvy and husband Chad, Veronica Clement and husband Scott; five great-grandchildren; very close cousins, Delmar Shurbet of Thackerville and Wanda Young of Weatherford, Texas; numerous other cousins; and longtime friends, J.H. and Cookie Hayes and Richard and Bernice Quisenberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Noble Bond and daughter, Kim Suzanne Behrens.

Pallbearers are Rick Brannan, Don Bennett, Mike Buxton, Jerry Burnett, Mark Basinger, Richard Barker, and Terry Minyard. Honorary bearers are Tom Brannan and Bob Brannan, Dr. Tom O’Connor, Richard Quisenberry, J.H. Hayes, Sara Brannan, and Marcia Brannan.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Eastside Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.